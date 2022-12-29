Time of triumph for GOP turns into ‘distraction’ with Santos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of the incoming Republican-controlled House have tried for weeks to minimize the controversy surrounding Rep.-elect George Santos and the revelations that the New York Republican lied about various aspects of his resume. But he’ll become Congress’ problem on Tuesday, when he’s set to be sworn in with the new class of House members. It’s coming to a head only weeks after Santos won a district that helped Republicans secure their razor-thin House majority. The congress-man elect isn’t even in office yet but he’s already under local and federal investigation after revelations he lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.