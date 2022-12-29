Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has overseen the commissioning of new warships and vowed to further strengthen his country’s navy. The ships commissioned on Thursday included a corvette, a minesweeper and a nuclear submarine. The Generalissimus Suvorov submarine is armed with Bulava nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles and is the latest addition to Russia’s nuclear arsenal. Another submarine of the same type, Alexander III, was launched during Thursday’s ceremony. Putin said the Russian government plans to speed up and increase the building of navy ships equipped with what he termed “the most modern weapons” and to conduct training based on Russia’s experience in Ukraine.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.