Official: California deputy killed during traffic stop

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed during a traffic stop and that a suspect was later killed. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says Deputy Isaiah Cordero pulled over a vehicle Thursday in the city of Jurupa Valley. Mayor Chris Barajas said in a Facebook post that the deputy died and the suspect was later killed. Multiple TV news reports showed a driver leading police on a high-speed chase along several freeways. The chase ended when a sheriff’s armored truck rammed the fleeing pickup and pinned it on an embankment. TV reports showed bullet holes in the windshield.

