Nobody disputes Pelé’s greatness but goal count fuels debate

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

Nobody disputes Pelé ’s greatness but the exact number of goals he scored in his career will forever remain a motive for debate. Pelé often said one of the reasons he should be considered the greatest player of all-time was because of his feat of scoring more than 1,000 goals. But many dispute his count because he included goals scored in friendlies or matches against semi-professional or even amateur teams.

