Kosovo reopens Serbia border crossing, roadblocks yet to go

MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has reopened the main border crossing with Serbia after a nearby barricade that led to its closure was removed. Serbia’s president said other Serb roadblocks in northern Kosovo also would be dismantled starting Thursday. The move could defuse weeks of tensions between Kosovo and Serbia that triggered fears of new clashes in the Balkans. The removal agreement reached late Wednesday followed the release from jail of a former Kosovo Serb police officer, whose detention on a terrorism change triggered protests and clashes in northern Kosovo. The barricades were still in place as of mid-morning Thursday. Kosovo is a former Serbian province, and Belgrade does not recognize its 2008 declaration of independence.

