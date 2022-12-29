Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. The committee’s Democratic chairman wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson said the committee “has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end” and will not be able to pursue the information in the subpoena. The committee had voted to subpoena Trump during its final televised hearing before the midterm elections in October, demanding testimony and documents.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

