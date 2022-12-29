Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s state TV says the country’s military has kicked off its annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The maneuvers come even as authorities continue their crackdown on anti-government protests that have been underway for over three months. The passageway is crucial to global energy supplies, with about a fifth of all oil traded at sea passing through it. Friday’s TV report said commandos and airborne infantry would participate in the wargames, dubbed “Zolfaghar-1401,” along with drones, fighter jets, helicopters, military transport aircraft and submarines. Iran’s military is to fire missiles and air defense systems as well.

