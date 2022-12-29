Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard has spent hours searching off the coast of Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said the helicopter crashed while taking off from an oil platform Thursday morning. The Coast Guard says the helicopter went down about 10 miles (16 kilometers) offshore of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Hernandez said a Coast Guard boat and helicopter were searching but had not found any of the missing people by Thursday afternoon. He said a pilot and three oil platform workers were on board.

