Retired pope’s ailing health raises questions of what’s next

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has detailed rituals and procedures to follow when a pope dies. But it hasn’t published any rules for a pope emeritus. As a result, news Wednesday that the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had worsened prompted questions about what would happen if and when he dies. The answer is: There is no answer, at least not one the Vatican has announced. The only thing certain is that Catholic cardinals won’t need to meet to elect a new pope, as they did when Benedict in 2013 became the first pope in 600 years to retire. Most church watchers assume he will get a funeral in St. Peter’s celebrated by Pope Francis.

