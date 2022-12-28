Italy summons Iranian diplomat to demand halt to crackdown

ROME (AP) — Italy’s foreign minister has summoned Iran’s ambassador to Rome to express his country’s concerns over the Iranian authorities’ crackdown on anti-government protests that have been underway for over three months. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday conveyed Italy’s “indignation and worry” over the crackdown and said that he hopes Iran will respond “positively” to Italy’s requests. He said Italy is also asking that Tehran suspend the death penalty in connection with the protests and immediately halt the executions of prisoners held over the demonstrations. Tajani said the Iranian ambassador agreed to convey Italy’s requests.

