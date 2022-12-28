Homelessness in San Francisco: talk of frustration, survival

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Victoria Solomon has been woken up by police, told to move off public sidewalks and had her belongings trashed. She’s one of the estimated 7,800 people living without a home in San Francisco. The city has become a symbol of California’s inability to counter rising homelessness. City attorneys deny that city workers illegally force people to move or throw out personal items. But a judge has temporarily halted the city from clearing homelessness encampments. It’s a move that may offer some temporary relief for people like Solomon. But frustrations among homeless residents, city dwellers and business owners alike continue to mount in the politically liberal city.

