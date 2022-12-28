Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race. Judge Timothy Thomason also will announce recount results in races for state superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in the Phoenix suburbs. Hamadeh had filed a separate challenge of the results in his race, but a judge dismissed that case.

