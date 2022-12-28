At least 57 killed, many hurt in South Sudan ethnic violence

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — A local official says at least 57 people have been killed and more than a dozen others injured during recent ethnic violence in South Sudan’s eastern Jonglei region. Armed groups of youths from the Nuer tribe attacked members of the Murle ethnic group in the Greater Pibor administrative area, Greater Pibor’s information minister Abraham Kelang said Wednesday. South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, has been blighted by political and communal violence and clashes over cattle and land disputes for decades. Kelang said the fighting started on Sunday when armed youths from Jonglei attacked Lanam village. He said members of both groups were killed while 17 people on the Murle side were among the injured.

