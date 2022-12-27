Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top elections official is fully certifying results from the November vote after recount petitions in some counties delayed the process. The Department of State said Tuesday that acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election on Thursday. The final tally comes less than two weeks before members of Congress and state lawmakers are due to be sworn in on Jan. 3. The state’s next governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, will be inaugurated on Jan. 17. Recount petitions in at least 27 of the state’s 67 counties caused delays in the certification process.

