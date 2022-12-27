North Korea’s Kim lays out key goals to boost military power

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presented unspecified goals to further bolster his military power next year at a meeting of the nation’s political officials. Kim’s comments reported by state media Wednesday indicate he’ll continue provocative weapons tests after a record run of missile launches this year. Some observers say the new goals could be related to Kim’s push to expand his nuclear arsenal and introduce a spate of high-tech weapons systems such as multi-warhead missiles, a spy satellite and advanced drones. They say Kim would eventually aim to use his boosted nuclear capability to force its rivals to accept the North as a nuclear state, a status he would think is essential in getting sanctions lifted.

