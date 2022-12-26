S. Korea fires warning shots after North drones cross border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military has fired warning shots and scrambled aircraft after North Korean drones entered the South’s airspace. South Korea’s Defense Ministry says several North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday morning. The military broadcast warnings and fired warning shots before it launched fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the drones. It isn’t immediately known if the drones were shot down. It’s the first time for North Korean drones to enter South Korean airspace since 2017, when a suspected North Korean drone was found crashed in South Korea. South Korean military officials said at the time that the drone photographed a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.

