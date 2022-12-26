Police: No one believed missing in Austrian avalanche

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Police say they believe no one is missing after a Christmas Day avalanche that swept across a ski trail near the town of Zuers in western Austria. First responders initially assumed as many as 10 people could be buried based on cell phone video, police in the Vorarlberg region said in a statement Monday. One partly buried man was recovered with serious injuries and 200 rescuers were deployed to search the snow mass for more. It turned out that several of the people in the video had escaped and skied on down the mountain into the valley without reporting their involvement.

