Highway, schools closed after ammonia leak in eastern Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A key international highway in Serbia remains closed, along with schools and public institutions in an eastern town, following an ammonia leak that sickened dozens of people in the area. An emergency situation was declared in the eastern town of Pirot, near the border with Bulgaria, after a freight train carrying ammonia derailed on Sunday, releasing the flammable and toxic gas into the atmosphere. Authorities say an investigation is underway to determine what caused the accident as emergency teams at the scene work to deal with the consequences and prevent further damage.

