China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

BEIJING (AP) — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8. The National Health Commission announced the change Monday as part of the latest easing of China’s once-strict virus-control measures. People coming to China will still need a negative virus test 48 hours before departure and passengers will be required to wear protective masks on board. Arriving passengers currently must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home. China abruptly dropped pandemic restrictions earlier this month, sparking widespread outbreaks that have swamped hospital emergency rooms and funeral homes.

