7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities announced Monday the recovery of the body of a seventh victim after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve. Reports of how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident were contradictory, and the search was resumed after one of the survivors reported her friend still missing. The driver — the other survivor — tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Authorities say the causes are still unclear. The main assumption is that bad weather played a key role.

