Dozens of people hospitalized by ammonia leak in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Officials say a freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia that caused dozens of people to become ill and the closure of a main international highway. A state of emergency was declared in the town of Pirot on Sunday as authorities told residents not to leave their homes. Serbian state media reported that dozens of people were hospitalized. Several cars crashed on the main highway that leads to Bulgaria because of limited visibility reportedly caused by the leak at a time of busy traffic because of the Christmas holidays. Police closed the highway and redirected traffic to local roads. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the train to derail.

