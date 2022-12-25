4 dead, 36 hurt in bus crash on icy road in British Columbia
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian authorities say a bus rolled over on an icy highway in British Columbia on Christmas Eve, killing four people and injuring three dozen. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday that the bus crashed on Highway 97C east of Merritt. It says the accident was still under investigation but it is believed that extremely icy road conditions caused the rollover. The regional health authority says 36 people were treated for injuries ranging from minor to serious. It says eight remained hospitalized Sunday morning, including two in serious condition and two with non-life-threatening injuries.