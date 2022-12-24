Killer dubbed ‘The Serpent’ arrives in France from Nepal

PARIS (AP) — Confessed serial killer Charles Sobhraj has arrived in France after being released from a life sentence in a Nepal prison. Sobhraj is a 78-year-old French citizen. He had been serving time for the deaths of American and Canadian backpackers in the 1970s. He has in the past admitted killing several Western tourists around Asia. He was released because he has a heart condition and due to his good behavior. Sobhraj was the focus of a series co-produced by the BBC and Netflix called “The Serpent.” His French lawyer said he arrived Saturday at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. She said Sobhraj will rest now that he is back in France.

