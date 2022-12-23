Thom Bell, an architect of 1970s Philadelphia soul, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the architects of the 1970s “Sound of Philadelphia” has died. Thom Bell, a producer, writer and arranger, was 79. His wife, Vanessa Bell, says that he died Thursday at his home in Bellingham, Washington, after a lengthy illness. Bell worked on hit records by the Spinners, the Stylistics and O’Jays among others, and perfected the lush, orchestrated sound that was the trademark of Philadelphia soul. His best known productions included the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around,” the Stylistics’ “Betcha by Golly, Wow” and the Delfonics’ “La-La (Means I Love You).” He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and received an honorary Grammy in 2017.

