New mural painted in memory of LA’s famed mountain lion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An artist has devoted a sweeping new street mural to the memory of one of Los Angeles’ most famous residents: P-22, the celebrated mountain lion who lived in the city and was recently euthanized amid worsening health and injuries likely caused by a car. It’s the second mural street artist Corie Mattie tells KABC-TV she has painted of the beloved big cat. On this one, P-22 is seen wearing a crown with the words “Long Live the King.” P-22 became the face of a campaign to build a wildlife crossing over a Los Angeles-area freeway to give animals a safe path to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains.

