New Jersey, Michigan to offer joint online poker play Jan. 1

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against each other starting Jan. 1 as a long-sought effort by gambling companies and their regulators to expand interstate play takes effect. PokerStars will combine player pools in the two states. The idea is that more players will lead to bigger prize pools and contribute to the growth of the industry. In 2018, New Jersey launched an interstate compact with Nevada and Delaware for online poker with Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Players in Nevada and Delaware have been able to play against each other since 2015.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.