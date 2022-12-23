Latest strike by UK workers could bring delays at airports

LONDON (AP) — Air travelers are facing possible delays at U.K. airports as government employees who check passports go on strike. The walkout Friday is the latest in a spate of walkouts over pay amid a cost-of-living crisis. The strike by Border Force staff is due to continue through the end of the year, with the exception of next Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of passengers could be affected. The strikes are putting pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government, which is refusing demands from public sector workers for substantial pay rises. Inflation stood at 10.7% in November, driven by food and energy prices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

