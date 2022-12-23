House tees up final vote for $1.7 trillion spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House is moving toward passage of a $1.7 trillion government spending bill. The bill coming up for a vote Friday would finance federal agencies through September and provide more aid to a devastated Ukraine. The bill represents the closing act for Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s second stint as House speaker and the person hoping to replace her, Republican Kevin McCarthy, is leading opposition to the bill. That’s a sharp contrast to the Senate, where the leaders from both parties supported the measure. Many lawmakers are expected to cast proxy votes, having left Washington early to ensure they made it home for Christmas.

