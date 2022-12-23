Car bombing in Islamabad kills 2 suspects and policeman

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Police say a powerful car bomb has exploded near a residential area in the capital Islamabad, killing two suspected militants and an officer. At least three police officers and seven civilians were also wounded in Friday’s bombing. A police statement said the explosion detonated after police officers ordered the vehicle to halt. But instead of stopping, its driver detonated explosives hidden inside. The Pakistani Taliban, also known as TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has stepped up attacks on security forces since November when they unilaterally ended a monthslong cease-fire with Pakistan’s government.

