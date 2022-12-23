Bidens visit patients at Children’s National Hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has accompanied his wife, first lady Jill Biden, to Children’s National Hospital in Washington. On the day before Christmas weekend, they visited with patients and thanked doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital. They also read “The Snowy Day,” an award-winning children’s book. Jill Biden said, “Thanks for coming and listening to me read and have the president hold the book,” Joe Biden added, “That’s my job.” Jill Biden’s visit continued an 80-year annual tradition dating to Bess Truman of first ladies bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas.

