With House shifting, Congress moves to lock in Ukraine funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the heels of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s emotional appeal for continued U.S. support, Congress is set to ensure the money keeps flowing for years, even after Republicans take control of the House. Ukraine would receive $44.9 billion in aid as part of a massive spending bill now going through Congress. The bill funds the government through the fiscal year ending in September, but it would give the Pentagon authority to spend the money through 2025 in some circumstances. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says the administration appreciates “the flexibility that it will give us to continue to support Ukraine.”

By TARA COPP and LOLITA BALDOR Associated Press

