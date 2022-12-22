West Virginia plant to make batteries for US energy grid

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that plans to make batteries for the U.S. energy grid will locate its first full-scale manufacturing plant in a former steel town in West Virginia. Form Energy is making a $760 million investment in the facility in Weirton. Gov. Jim Justice says the plant will create at least 750 jobs. The plant is on a 55-acre site once occupied by Weirton Steel along the Ohio River. Construction is expected to begin next year. Form Energy focuses on energy storage technology and manufacturing. The company says it has developed a battery capable of storing electricity for 100 hours.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.