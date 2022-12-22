Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A National Labor Relations Board decision means only union members may work heavy-lift equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers. The Dec. 16 order against the Port of Charleston in South Carolina brings an end to the “hybrid” union-non-union employment model long implemented by the State Ports Authority at the Leatherman Terminal, which opened its $1 billion first phase in March 2021. The State Ports Authority said it will appeal, The Post and Courier reported, which could prolong the fight for years and bring the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

