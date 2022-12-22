Trump’s taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has taken action after disclosures the IRS never full reviewed Donald Trump’s tax returns during his presidency. The Democratic-controlled House has passed a bill that would require audits of any president’s income tax filings. The legislation would turn what had been a long-standing post-Watergate norm into established federal policy. The measure provides a capstone to a yearslong investigation of Trump’s tenure as the first president in recent history not to disclose his tax returns to the public. The legislation faced staunch GOP opposition and has little chance of becoming law in the final days of this Congress. But it’s seen as a starting point for future efforts to bolster oversight of the presidency.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.