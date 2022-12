Purdue reprimands campus official for mocking Asian remark

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University says its Board of Trustees has formally reprimanded the top official of its northwestern Indiana campuses over his mocking of Asian languages during a recent commencement ceremony. The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest has demanded the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon despite his apology over his impression of a fake Asian-sounding language during the Dec. 10 event. The university’s statement released Thursday called Keon’s action an “offhand attempt at humor” that was “extremely offensive and insensitive” but took no further action against him. Faculty senate Chairman Thomas Roach said 87% of faculty members who responded to a poll voted no-confidence in Keon.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.