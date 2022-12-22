Leading choreographer Alexei Ratmansky to depart ABT in June

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the most acclaimed ballet choreographers in the world, Alexei Ratmansky is stepping down from his perch at American Ballet Theatre. The company announced Thursday that he will leave at the end of his contract in June 2023. The company hailed his many contributions as an artist in residence over 13 years but said it did not have word on what Ratmansky might do next. The 54-year old choreographer is known to global audiences for his prolific talent and deeply varied repertoire. Born in Russia, he grew up in Kyiv. He recently choreographed a tribute to Ukraine for Pacific Northwest Ballet.

