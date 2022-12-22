Lawyers seek release of suspect in EU corruption scandal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawyers for the former European Parliament vice-president suspected of being at the center of one of the European Union’s biggest corruption scandals are seeking her release from prison. Andre Risopoulos says lawyers want Eva Kaili to “be put under a system of electronic surveillance, with a bracelet.” Kaili has been in prison since Dec. 9. She’s accused of corruption, membership of a criminal organization and money laundering. Kaili was removed from her post last week. The Greek former TV news presenter is suspected of working with a group trying to peddle influence at the assembly. Risopolous says Kaili ”rejects all corruption allegations against her.” The Brussels court is likely to rule on her release later Thursday.

