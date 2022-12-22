Jessica Henwick talks making it, diversity and Nicolas Cage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just before Jessica Henwick was cast in “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the then-aspiring actor had already left Los Angeles for her hometown in England. Although she hadn’t given up on acting, Henwick was struggling to find jobs in front of the camera. Before leaving LA, she worked as a crew member on sets, an experience she drew from for her role in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The whodunit debuts Friday on Netflix. Henwick reflected on class privilege in the U.K, diversity in period dramas and who she wants to work with next.

