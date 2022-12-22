Jan. 6 takeaways: Power, pressure and a ‘moral struggle’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is releasing dozens of witness transcripts from its investigation into the 2021 Capitol attack. On Thursday the committee made public a previously unseen account from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She detailed a stunning campaign by Donald Trump’s allies encouraging her to stay “loyal” as she testified before the congressional panel. She said she found herself in a moral struggle that had echoes of Watergate. The House panel is racing to release its final report and other materials and wrap up its work before it is required to dissolve as the new Congress convenes in January.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.