Jan. 6 takeaways: From Trump’s lies to the ‘unimaginable’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has released its final report on the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. It reveals new details about the mob assault by supporters of the defeated president, Donald Trump, that shook the nation and exposed the fragility of American democracy. The 814-page account provides a gripping narrative of Trump’s monthslong effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. It spells out 11 recommendations for Congress and others to consider to bolster the nation’s institutions against any future attempts to incite insurrection. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi writes that prior to Jan. 6, “it was unimaginable.”

