Indian, Chinese army commanders meet to end border standoff

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s defense ministry says that Indian and Chinese military commanders have met in yet another attempt to end a more-than-two-year-old standoff between tens of thousands of their soldiers along their disputed border that triggered bloody clashes in 2020. A ministry statement on Thursday said the meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on Monday. It gave no indication of whether a breakthrough had been reached to end the impasse. Indian army chief Manoj Pande said last month the border situation was “stable but unpredictable.” India says China occupies 15,000 square miles of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau. India and China fought a deadly war over the disputed border in 1962.

