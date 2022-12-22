Homeless people ask court to stop San Francisco tent sweeps

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Homeless people are asking a federal judge for an emergency order to stop San Francisco from dismantling tent encampments without offering shelter beds. They are also asking the court at a hearing Thursday to stop the city from destroying the belongings of homeless people. Attorneys for San Francisco say the city has strict policies that balance the rights of homeless people with the need for clean public spaces. The lawsuit filed in September is the latest in a yearslong battle between politically liberal San Francisco and the thousands of people who live outdoors. Similar legal battles are taking place in other western states.

