Canadian polar bears near ‘bear capital’ dying at fast rate
SUMAN NAISHADHAM
Associated Press
Polar bears in Canada’s Western Hudson Bay — on the southern edge of the Arctic — are continuing to die in high numbers, a new government survey of the land carnivore has found. Females and bear cubs are having an especially hard time, the study found. Researchers surveyed the region home to the ‘Polar Bear Capital of the World’ by air in 2021 and estimated there were 618 bears, down from the 842 in 2016, when the population was last counted. Frozen salt water, the sea ice that polar bears rely on to go out and hunt seals, continues to disappear.