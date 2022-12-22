Argentina group IDs 131st baby stolen during dictatorship

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A human rights group in Argentina says DNA tests have confirmed that a man was taken from his mother as a baby by the country’s former dictatorship. That increases the number of this type of case to 131. The president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo says the man was determined to be the biological son of Lucía Ángela Nadín and Aldo Hugo Quevedo. The man’s name was not released. Nadín and Quevedo both belonged to an armed leftist group and were detained in late 1977 in Argentina’s capital. Nadín was about two or three months pregnant at the time. Neither she nor Quevedo have been found.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.