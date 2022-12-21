Train derails after striking truck in Tennessee; 2 injured

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — Two train employees were injured in Tennessee when a train hit a semi-truck that was sitting on the tracks waiting for a traffic light to change. Three locomotives and at least 10 railroad cars derailed in Tuesday’s crash in Collegedale, a suburb of Chattanooga. WKRN-TV reports the freight train hit a truck carrying a 134-foot concrete truss bridge beam that was intended to be used for a reconstruction project. The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says two Norfolk Southern Train employees were hospitalized with minor injuries. The crossing was blocked by the crash and an investigation is underway.

