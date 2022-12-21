Schumer urges show of support for Ukraine with spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is inching closer to passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Supporters are pointing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington on Wednesday as another reason to advance the spending measure, since it includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies. The package will ensure that U.S. funding flows to the war effort for months to come. The spending bill would also boost U.S. defense spending by about 10% to $858 billion. It also addresses concerns from some lawmakers that more investment in the nation’s military is needed to ensure America’s security.

