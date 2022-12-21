Pakistan’s premier urges global aid for 20M flood victims

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister is urging the international community to give his country desperately needed aid to help 20 million flood victims survive the harsh winter. Pakistan is struggling to cope with the humanitarian aftermath of vast floods earlier in the year that inundated as much as one third of the country’s territory. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday made the emotional appeal for help in arranging food, tents and other essential items for the millions of people the deadly floods had displaced ahead of a U.N.-hosted donors conference in Geneva on Jan. 9, 2023. Sharif said Pakistan was suffering from climate change-induced floods, despite having a negligible share in global carbon emissions.

