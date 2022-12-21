Mall shooter told ex he would `take others’ if he died

GREENWOOD, Indiana (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say a 20-year-old gunman who fatally shot three people at an Indianapolis-area mall over the summer told his ex-girlfriend he didn’t expect to make it to 21. Greenwood, Indiana, Police Chief James Ison said at a Wednesday news conference that Jonathan Douglas Sapirman also told the girlfriend that if he killed himself he would “take others” with him. Sapirman opened fire in the food court of Greenwood Park Mall around the mall’s closing time on July 17. In addition to the three fatalities, two people were wounded. An armed shopper shot and killed Sapirman shortly afterward.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS and RICK CALLAHAN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.