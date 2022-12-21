Lawyer: Man charged in NYC subway shooting plans guilty plea
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with wounding 10 people when he fired a gun into a crowded Brooklyn subway car has told them he’d like to plead guilty next month. The lawyers wrote to a Brooklyn federal judge on Wednesday to tell him that Frank James wants to plead guilty in the first week of January. They didn’t explain why he wanted to admit his guilt. The 63-year-old James has been held in a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest after the April 12 attack on a subway car packed with morning commuters. A spokesperson for the federal prosecutor in Brooklyn declined comment.