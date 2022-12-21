EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, bomb cyclone possible

NEW YORK (AP) — An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and high winds to much of the U.S. this week. Cold air moving down from Canada is causing temperatures to plunge dramatically. A snowstorm that may build into a “bomb cyclone” is also expected to pummel the Midwest with blizzard conditions. The weather system will sweep across two-thirds of the country and likely throw a wrench in holiday flights and road trips. The weather system started when cold air pooled up in the Arctic, then was pushed down into the U.S. by the jet stream. Things should start to warm up again by next week, after a quick but unusually strong cold snap.

